NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced that it has settled into its new commercial space to meet surging demand of Amstercan, rosin presses, and other products. The company has also announced that it has reduced debt by $250,000.

Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, explained how much more productive the company is now that it is taking full advantage of the increased space. "We previously only had access to the Amstercan canning machine during certain hours of the week," Swartz said, "as business began to surge, we quickly moved to find this commercial space. We now have around the clock access, which we need to keep up with the escalating demand." Advantis began marketing Amstercan packaging for premium medical marijuana a little more than three months ago. The company has secured several new clients, including the largest medical marijuana delivery cooperative, Speedweed. Sales began with the first few hundred cans that dispensaries initially used to test market; Advantis clients and partners have since placed orders for over 10,000 Amstercans. "Initial demand has surpassed even our most aggressive projections," Swartz reflected, "and we are securing new clients every week. If we continue this trajectory, we will be household name in the industry very soon." Swartz commented that the new commercial space is what allows the rapid expansion, while a sales force of independent contractors actively engage with the largest California medical marijuana cooperatives and their member-growers. "California is only the beginning," Swartz stated.

Swartz alluded to how the increase in sales is boosting top and bottom line numbers. "I'm excited to deliver fourth quarter numbers, and will be more elated when we report the first quarter numbers," Swartz said. "Providing shareholder value is important to me, and reducing debt is just as paramount as increasing sales. I am proud to announce that we have retired $250,000 of debt." Advantis has recently retired a debt that was contingent upon performance and tenure of a previous company officer. The company is now able to eliminate this debt from the balance sheet, without having to issue new shares or expend company assets. Based on numbers reported on the third quarter balance sheet, total debt has been reduced by almost twenty-five percent. "2017 is the first year we should have more revenue than debt," Swartz concluded, "I could not be more proud of the work that we are doing, and the best is yet to come."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, nugsmasher.com, and amstercan.com

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

