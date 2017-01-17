Liquid Applied Membrane Market Worth 20.84 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Liquid Applied Membrane Marketby Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), application (Roofing, Underground Construction, Walls), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 20.84 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The increasing requirement of liquid applied membranes in the growing residential constructions and the need for cost-effective construction has led to the growth of the liquid applied membrane market.

Bituminous is the largest type segment in the liquid applied membrane market

The bituminous membrane segment led the liquid applied membrane market in 2015 due to its vast availability, better properties, effective water proofing, convenience associated with its application, exceptional structural properties, and lower price. It is widely used in the Asia-Pacific region due to its lower price as compared to other liquid applied membranes.

Roofing is the largest application segment of the liquid applied membrane market

Roofing is the largest application for liquid applied membrane due to the need for water proofing for roofs, it offers resistance against adverse weather conditions, increasing the investment in green roofing, and its ease of application.

Residential construction end-use industry is estimated to have the largest market share

Public infrastructure construction is the fastest growing end-use industry for liquid applied membranes due to the growth in public infrastructure requirements due to the high urbanization and industrialization. Increasing public infrastructure investments in bridges, tunnels, water lines, sewer lines, pipelines, power plants, dams, drainage projects, reservoirs, canals, water treatment plants, and sewage treatment plants is thus making it the fastest growing market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the liquid applied membrane market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for liquid applied membranes owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects in emerging countries such as India and China. This has led to the growth of the liquid applied membranes market in residential construction, due to the increasing construction of housing schemes to cater to the growing populations in these countries.

Key players in the liquid applied membrane market

Sika AG (Switzerland), Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Soprema Group (France), Kemper System America Inc. (U.S.), Saint Gobain (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.), GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Henry Company LLC (U.S.) are the important players in the liquid applied membrane market.

