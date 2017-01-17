LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - 3d innovations (3di), a consultancy that provides best-of-breed market data advisory and implementation services to banks, investment managers, insurers and IFAs, today announced the results of its latest ROI assessment. The evaluation, based on 90 engagements at more than 200 sites worldwide over the past 15 years across its entire client base, demonstrated an impressive $500m savings in data costs.

Founded in 2002, at a time when the financial markets were contracting, 3di developed a credible cost reduction methodology helping market participants gain better control of costs in their data environments.

Stephen Veasey, Founder and CEO at 3di, said, "Buy- and sell-side institutions cannot manage data costs in a compliant and efficient fashion without a clear, holistic view of where the data is and how it is being used in every part of the organization. Since inception, we have identified savings possibilities closer to $1.5 to $2bn. Nevertheless, it remains difficult to realise absolute savings given the political and user-preference obstacles our clients find themselves operating against."

3di sees no end to cost optimisation opportunities due to the competitive nature of information providers in the marketplace. As the firm continues to invest in product innovation, its optimisation approach continues to be at the heart of its consulting and services model, enabling client firms to extract maximum value from source data as it passes through the operational lifecycle of the enterprise.

Stephen Veasey said, "The global financial crisis that started in 2007-8 breathed new life into market data cost optimisation. Financial markets will face continued pressure to cut operating costs. Therefore, ongoing cost reduction remains a key objective of corporate culture and we don't see this changing anytime soon."

"The untapped financial potential lies in data feeds and 'tail' vendors," added Veasey. "In most cases, the greater part of market data spend lies with the desktop. Consequently, attention can be overly focused on terminal-related spend, especially with Bloomberg. However, the level of entrenchment between data feeds and applications is not as complex and costly to unravel as people think. New services such as those from companies like Magtia help to facilitate symbology management and record mapping, and make feed substitution and the subsequent financial gains much more accessible."

About 3di

A data management consultancy with offices in the UK and U.S., 3di specialises in the three distinct areas of financial services data; market, reference and computational/derived data. 3di uses its global markets knowledge to offer investment banks, brokerages, central banks, investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, commodity trading houses and wealth managers best practice data management advisory services. www.3di-ltd.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/17/11G127545/Images/Stephen_Veasey_Headshot-d47ea7bf9b52b6fa93170db3edaec4ba.jpg

For more information please contact:

Ali Colwell

Email: ali.colwell@tinneteugels.com

Phone: +1 917 975 1558