

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP said that it has acquired The Marcus Buckingham Company or TMBC, an innovator in human capital management or HCM, to bring to ADP clients a more scientific approach to employee engagement and performance.



TMBC, and its founder Marcus Buckingham, are pioneers in using data and research to drive talent management practices that help managers build engagement and increase performance in their teams. Their unique approach empowers managers to coach employees based on their strengths and custom-design teams based on those strengths.



