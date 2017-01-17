CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- In the news release issued earlier today by Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), we are advised by the company the headline should read, "Endexx Engages Turner, Stone & Company as Auditor and Eilers Law Group to Prepare for Up Listing" rather than "Endexx Engages Turner, Stone & Company as Auditor and Eilers Law Group to Prepare for Up Listin" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Endexx Engages Turner, Stone & Company as Auditor and Eilers Law Group to Prepare for Up Listing

CAVE CREEK, AZ -- January 17, 2017 -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, today announced that it has engaged Turner, Stone & Company LLP and has initiated audits for its fiscal 2015 and 2016. The audit will bring current Endexx's financials for the past four years. In addition, Eilers Law Group will then file all SEC documents on behalf of Endexx to bring the company to fully audited status and in full compliance with the SEC.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx stated, "The heavy lifting was completed during audits for 2013 and 2014. Turner, Stone & Company has already completed the physical inventory audit and is on track to complete our fiscal 2015 and 2016. These are the final steps necessary to up list our company to the OTCQB." Mr. Davis continued, "Eilers Law Group will complete all SEC filings for the company and prepare the financing documents moving forward. We are extremely excited to be advancing towards the next stage of growth for the company and believe that up listing will allow us to attract a new set of institutional investors that believe in our long-term success."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further investor and media information, contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900



IRTH Communications

Robert Haag

Managing Director

edxc@irthcommunications.com

866-976-4784



