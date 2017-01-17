

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An ultralight high-performance mechanical watch made with graphene was unveiled in Geneva, which scientists claim is the world's lightest.



The University of Manchester has collaborated with watchmaking brand Richard Mille and McLaren F1 to create world's lightest mechanical chronograph by pairing leading graphene research with precision engineering.



The RM 50-03 watch was made using a unique composite incorporating graphene to manufacture a strong but lightweight new case to house the delicate watch mechanism. The graphene composite known as Graph TPTT weighs less than previous similar materials used in watchmaking.



Graphene is the world's first two-dimensional material at just one-atom thick.



