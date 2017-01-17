

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) plans to invest at least $1 billion in its U.S. plants and is expected to announce the decision as early as Tuesday, according to media reports. The move is aimed at underlining the automaker's commitment to U.S. manufacturing jobs in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of GM's imports from Mexico.



GM is also expected to announce the creation of more than 1,000 jobs stemming from the investment. However, according to media reports citing persons briefed on the matter, GM's investment and job creation are not in response to criticism from Trump.



In early January, Trump had targeted GM, asking the automaker to stop importing cars into the U.S. from Mexico or pay a big tax.



In a tweet, Trump said, 'General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!'



In response to Trump, GM said that while it manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio, only a small number of cars from Mexico are sold in the U.S.



After scathing criticism from Trump, GM's peer Ford Motor Co. (F) said it canceled plans for a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico. Instead, the auto giant said it will build small cars in an existing Mexican factory and intends to invest $700 million in a Michigan facility to manufacture electric cars.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) also recently announced plans to invest $1 billion in its Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs in the U.S.



