Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global artificial pancreas devices system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing focus on closed loop systems. The increasing demand for APDS has driven the vendors to undertake extensive clinical trials toward product improvement, which are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The vendors such as Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Johnson Johnson, and Insulet are currently focusing on the development of closed loop APDS, which is expected to propel the market growth owing to its potential advantages compared with existing APDS. The existing open loop APDS are low glucose suspend devices with semi-automation.

As these systems are not integrated with advanced algorithms, the required user intervention is at a moderate level. On the contrary, closed-loop APDS are externally worn medical devices, which would enable individuals with type 1 diabetes to regulate blood glucose levels in a fully automated way with zero intervention required from the user.

Key Vendors:

Medtronic

Johnson Johnson

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Roche

Other Prominent Vendors:

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Cellnovo

Dexcom

Dose Safety

DreaMed Diabetes

Inreda Diabetic

Type Zero Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: An overview of pancreas and diabetes

Part 06: Need for better systems in the management of diabetes

Part 07: Artificial pancreas device system

Part 08: Initiatives for the development of APDS

Part 09: FDA's role in fostering the development of APDS

Part 10: Reimbursement scenario

Part 11: Key clinical trials

Part 12: Market landscape

Part 13: Market segmentation by categories

Part 14: Geographical segmentation

Part 15: Market drivers

Part 16: Impact of drivers

Part 17: Market challenges

Part 18: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 19: Market trends

Part 20: Vendor landscape

Part 21: Key vendor analysis

Part 22: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r52np/global_artificial.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005968/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Biomaterials