Count Me In Youth Initiative Inc., the global leader in immersive and practical student leadership training, has appointed Utah natives Jessie Funk and Clay Olsen to its international Board of Advisors. A'ric Jackson, Count Me In's Chief Catalyst, is excited about what the two Salt Lake City moguls will bring to the organization's current line of youth programming, including the global Count Me In Leadership Summit, a premier leadership training camp that unites high school and college age students for 4 days of world-class programming each spring.

"Jessie Funk and Clay Olsen are going to help take Count Me In to the next level," said Jackson. "They each have innovative ideas about engaging the next generation of changemakers, and their wealth of experience in student leadership curriculum will no doubt increase Count Me In's impact in the months and years ahead. Jessie and Clay share our passion for impact oriented programming, and each have a diverse repertoire of servicing customers on a global scale. Their authentic team player attitudes and innovative ideas make them an extraordinary fit for Count Me In," continued Jackson.

Funk is no stranger to Count Me In, having performed on stage during the Count Me In Global Broadcast, a star-studded show that has inspired millions of teens to volunteer in their local communities. Funk has been teaching and mentoring students for over a decade, and holds a leadership certification from Notre Dame University, as well as a degree in Psychology. She has authored six books and is currently the Executive Director of Ivy Girl Academy.

Olsen is the founder and CEO of Fight the New Drug - a Salt Lake City based non-profit that provides individuals the opportunity to make an informed decision regarding pornography by raising awareness on its harmful effects using only science, facts, and personal accounts. With Olsen at the helm, Fight the New Drug has grown into a worldwide organization that has been prominently featured on ABC Nightline, CNN, Dr. Drew, and Psychology Today.

This year's Count Me In Leadership Summit will be held May 19-22, 2017. The program will unite student leaders from around the world at a state-of-the-art camp facility in Ontario, Canada. Student applications can be completed online at CountMeInSummit.com/apply-now.

