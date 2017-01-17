Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management: IoT Device Administration, Monitoring, and Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 2022" report to their offering.

This research examines IoT Device Management requirements and functionality as well as leading companies and solutions. The report evaluates market opportunities and challenges for IoT Device Management solutions across various industry verticals. The report includes forecasting for global and regional markets as well as potential across deployment types and sectors including automotive, manufacturing, smart cities, and more.

The Internet of Things (IoT) represents a complex system of networks, platforms, interfaces, protocols, devices, and data. IoT devices range from sensors, actuators, gateways, and embedded hardware/software within products and assets.

The number and type of IoT devices, as well as the associated use cases for apps and services, grows exponentially within leading industry verticals. One of the critical success factors for IoT operation will be certain Operational Support Systems (OSS) for IoT such as IoT Device Management.

"The Need for IoT Device Management Software is a Rapidly Building Area of Concern and Opportunity"

IoT Device Management encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control. As IoT systems and networks grow in complexity and importance, there will be an increasingly urgent need within enterprise for IoT device management platforms and software.

Select Report Findings:

IoT Device Management to be one of fasted growing areas for solution providers

Substantial market opportunity for PaaS and SaaS based IoT Device Management

Asia PAC IoT Device Management Systems in Smart Cities will reach $247M by 2022

North America to lead IoT Device Management platform market, reaching $958M by 2022

PaaS and SaaS based IoT Device Management solutions to be lead market, reaching $3.1B by 2022

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview

4. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 2022

5. IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis

6. IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis

Advantech

Aeris

Allegro Software Development Corporation

Amplía Soluciones S.L.

ARM Ltd.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Devicepilot

ETI Software Solutions

IBM

Microsoft

Particle

Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)

PTC

SiteWhere LLC.

SmithMicro Software

Telit

Tibbo Systems

Wind River

WSO2

Xively (LogMeIn)

Zentri

