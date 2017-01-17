Global Optoelectronics Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.84% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Optoelectronics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global optoelectronics market to grow at a CAGR of 16.84% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Optoelectronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global optoelectronics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from shipment of various optoelectronics used for various applications. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of LED for lighting due to government subsidies and projects undertaken. The governments of many countries are promoting the use of LED lamps by providing subsidies to the manufacturers as well as starting projects such as street lighting, which are promoting the use of LED lights.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is upcoming technological trends in LED. The demand for LEDs is set to rise amid the trend of green lighting, which promotes energy-efficient lighting solutions. Smart lighting and Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) technology are two important upcoming technologies in the LED industry. Smart lighting technology helps in energy saving automatically switching on or off when sensing the presence of an individual.



Further, the report states that one of the biggest growth opportunities for the communication service providers is the multi-dwelling units (MDU) category in the housing file, though there has been a different mechanism designed for fiber deployment based on the geography and earth stratum. However, one of the biggest challenges in the market is the deployment of fiber optics, especially in the existing apartments and condominiums.

Key Vendors:



Cree

GE Lighting

LG Innotek

Lumileds Lighting

NICHIA

OSRAM

Samsung

Seoul Semiconductor

Sony

Samsung Semiconductor

OmniVision

Canon

ON Semiconductor

Coherent

IPG Photonics

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

TRUMPF

AC Photonics

AFW Technologies

Agiltron

Aistana

Corning (AFOP)

DK Photonics Technology

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications

General Photonics

Opto-Link

Thorlabs

SENKO Advanced Components



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



Part 15: Extras



