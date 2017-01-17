sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.01.2017 | 16:11
PR Newswire

Global Mobile Signal Booster Market Report 2017-2021: Growing Demand to Boost Signal Strength / Availability of DAS Solution / Advances in Technology that Support Low Latency - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Signal Booster Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global mobile signal booster market to grow at a CAGR of 31.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Signal Booster Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

According to the report, from the demand perspective, the global mobile signal booster market is driven by the increasing development of real estate in public and private infrastructure such as universities, colleges, campuses, technology parks, and business parks. At all such locations, signal boosters are an ideal solution at a very cost-effective price. Though the deployment of DAS is also possible in such locations, it is a more expensive option as installing fiber cables and antennas among antenna modules and controllers is very labor intensive.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile signal booster market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the mobile signal devices from vendors across different regions.

All the cost of installation is typically borne by carrier providers, including the maintenance. As the overall market for building infrastructure is growing and carrier operators are looking for solutions that provide lower per head cost of operation, these signal boosters are finding increased adoption. Another reason for the adoption of mobile signal boosters at indoor locations is the cost to revenue ratio. Many operators look for cost-effective coverage solutions at places such as museums, halls, and other indoor areas and refrain from providing a complete DAS as the customer base at such locations is small and the average revenue per user (ARPU) from the serving site is low.

Key Vendors:

  • SureCall
  • weBoost

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Bird Technologies
  • Cisco Systems
  • CommScope
  • Digital Antenna
  • Nextivity
  • Remotek Corporation
  • Shenzhen Phonetone Technology
  • Smoothtalker

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

Part 16: Extras

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/227v42/global_mobile

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire