BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Leadership from the Baim Institute for Clinical Research (Baim) and Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Tufts CTSI) today announced an agreement to collaborate on activities to advance clinical and translational science.

Under the terms of the agreement, the organizations agree to work together in areas of strategic mutual interest and support the intellectual exchange of expert consulting between both organizations.

The agreement builds on successful recent collaboration. Baim Institute worked with Tufts CTSI's Principle Investigator, Harry Selker, MD, MSPH, on the landmark NIH-sponsored IMMEDIATE (Immediate Myocardial Metabolic Enhancement During Initial Assessment and Treatment in Emergency Care) Trial (JAMA 2012;307(18):1925-1933).

The study of 911 patients, led by Dr. Selker, measured the impact of pharmacological myocardial metabolic support, in the form of intravenous glucose, insulin and potassium (GIK), for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndromes (i.e., a threatening or established heart attack). The study significantly reduced the composite endpoint of cardiac arrest or mortality -- by 50% for those presenting with suspected acute coronary syndromes, and by 60% for those presenting with ST elevation acute myocardial infarction, the most serious type of heart attack. Also, GIK reduced the size of the heart attacks by 80%. Researchers at Baim Institute contributed to data management and conducted statistical analyses.

Additionally, starting in July, 2016, Baim joined Tufts CTSI and the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center as part of an NIH-funded national Trial Innovation Center (TIC) led by Johns Hopkins University and Tufts. The clinical trial expertise of Tufts and Baim will be critical as the Johns Hopkins-Tufts TIC supports the efficient and innovative conduct of NIH clinical trials.

"The Tufts CTSI and Baim partnership offers faculty, staff, and students at both organizations an opportunity to work on clinical trial challenges and introduces new educational opportunities. It also expands the capabilities of the Tufts CTSI Clinical Research Network, and makes it a platform for improvements in the design and conduct of clinical trials," said Selker, Dean of Tufts CTSI, Executive Director, of the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center, and Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine.

For the Baim Institute, which recently changed its name from the Harvard Clinical Research Institute, the agreement serves as an example of the non-profit organization's commitment to expansion of its collaborative agreements.

"Baim's new partnership with Tufts CTSI is an example of our commitment to collaboration with the world's most highly respected researchers from renowned institutions," said Spencer Goldsmith, President, Baim Institute. "Through our agreement with Tufts CTSI, we will expand our contribution to clinical trial innovation. We look forward to continuing to provide research sponsors the best research teams in the world to help answer important healthcare questions."

About Baim Institute Name Change

On October 27 th , the Harvard Institute for Clinical research changed its name to the Baim Institute for Clinical Research. The new name pays tribute to Dr. Donald S. Baim, a visionary in the field of interventional cardiology who was a founder of the organization in 1993 and a primary investigator and chief advisor through 2005.

The name change also paves the way for Baim Institute to expand its network of collaborations to better engage researchers from a global palette of academic experiences. The Baim Institute remains one of the world's most trusted not-for-profit academic research organizations.

About the Baim Institute for Clinical Research

The Baim Institute for Clinical Research is a leading, not-for-profit academic research organization that delivers insight, innovation and leadership in today's dynamic research environment. The Baim Institute collaborates with some of the world's most highly respected researchers from renowned institutions to help advance health and quality of life around the world.

The Baim Institute has gained notoriety for the design and execution of clinical trials for first-in-class medical devices. Examples of such include trials for the first approved drug-eluting stent, and the first approved transcatheter mitral valve repair device. In addition, we recently sponsored and completed the DAPT study, a large, FDA-mandated study that enrolled over 25,000 subjects, evaluating the use of dual antiplatelet therapy after stent implantation.

Since 1993, we have worked on over 450 clinical trials in North America, Europe and Asia. The Baim Institute is based in Boston. More information is at www.BaimInstitute.org.

About Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)

Tufts CTSI, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-supported partnership among all the schools of Tufts University; Northeastern University, Brandeis University, RAND; Tufts CTSI-affiliated hospitals, and health care industry and community organizations, was established in August 2008. Its purpose is to accelerate the translation of laboratory and medical research into clinical use, widespread medical practice, and into improved health care delivery and health policy. It connects people to research resources, consultation, and education, and fosters collaboration with scholars of all disciplines and with community members, with the ultimate goal of improving the health of the public. Tufts CTSI is currently funded by the NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, award number UL1TR001064.

Amy West

Manager, Communications and Media

Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute

Email: awest@tuftsmedicalcenter.org

Telephone: 617-636-6025



Spencer Goldsmith

President

Baim Institute for Clinical Research

Email: spencer.goldsmith@baiminstitute.org

Telephone: 617-307-5379