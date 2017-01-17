

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound extended its early gain against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, as the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the final 'Brexit' deal entered with the European Union would be granted a Parliamentary vote, while emphasizing that the U.K. would continue to be 'the best friend' of the European partner.



'The Government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote of both Houses of Parliament,' May said in a speech at the Lancaster House.



Although Britain will not seek to remain in the single market, it will try to gain the 'greatest possible' access to it, May said.



The UK will remain a close friend of the EU and the success of the union is important, May stressed. An unraveling of the EU is not in the interest of the UK, May added.



The currency has already been buoyed by higher U.K. inflation data released early in the session.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.6 percent in December from 1.2 percent in November. This was the highest rate since July 2014 and above the expected rate of 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent versus 0.2 percent in the prior month. Prices were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency held steady against the euro and the yen, it advanced against the greenback and the Swiss franc.



The pound appreciated 2.7 percent to hit an 11-day high of 1.2346 against the greenback, from a low of 1.2017 hit at 5:30 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the pound-greenback pair may be found around the 1.26 mark.



Reversing from an early low of 137.06 against the Japanese yen, the pound advanced 2.2 percent to a 4-day high of 140.06.The pound is poised to challenge resistance around the 142.00 area.



Final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's industrial production increased as initially estimated in November.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on December 27.



The pound climbed to 5-day highs of 0.8663 against the euro and 1.2361 against the Swiss franc, off its previous lows of 0.8818 and 1.2147, respectively. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around 0.85 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.



Looking ahead, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is expected to speak on monetary and fiscal policy before the Brookings Institution in Washington at 10:00 am ET.



Subsequently, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams is expected to speak before the Sacramento Business Review Economic Forecast event, in Sacramento, U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX