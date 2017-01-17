Recognized for outstanding commitment to employee engagement and total rewards effectiveness

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition solutions and founder of the WorkHuman movement, today announced the company has earned the 2017 Seal of Distinction from WorldatWork, a nonprofit HR association and compensation authority. The seal is a unique mark of excellence designed to identify organizational success in total rewards effectiveness. Globoforce is one of only 160 organizations to be honored as a 2017 recipient.

"We are proud to invest a significant amount of our total rewards budget into social recognition so that employees receive appreciation year-round," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "Just as companies are moving away from the annual performance review to more frequent, ongoing check-ins, they are also shifting investment away from one-time annual bonuses and allocating a portion of that pool toward investing in real-time, continuous rewards, thereby strengthening the tie between performance and pay. As the workplace evolves, it is crucial for organizations to continue to evaluate the efficacy of their existing total rewards strategies."

Named a best place to work by The Boston Globe and Great Places to Work, Globoforce is actively committed to helping organizations deliver positive employee experiences through social recognition and total rewards, as both are core drivers of employee retention and greater employee experiences in the workplace. To further its mission of helping organizations promote more positive employee experiences worldwide, Globoforce founded the WorkHuman movement, designed to inspire companies to infuse humanity into the modern workplace and keep employees engaged and motivated to do their best work.

Begun in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership. Applicants are evaluated on such criteria as performance management, culture initiatives and community involvement, workplace flexibility, and workforce experience.

"We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2017 Seal of Distinction. These recipients represent a wide variety of industries from across the U.S. and Canada, showing that the total rewards model applies to employers and employees everywhere," said Anne C. Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. "This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I'm confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employers and employee."

All 2017 recipients will be recognized during the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference Exhibition, held in Washington, D.C. from May 7-10. Globoforce will be leading a panel discussion at the conference on May 8 and 9 titled, "Slicing Up the Total Rewards Pie to Deliver Stronger ROI." The panel will be moderated by Jen Reimert, vice president of solutions consulting at Globoforce. Panelists include Colleen Burgess, director of compensation performance at Qlik, Steve Menzel, director of compensation at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rick Turner, organizational effectiveness talent management, human resources at Fannie Mae, and Cesar Villa, director of total rewards at The Hershey Company.

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. It's our mission to empower professionals to become masters in their fields. We do so by providing thought leadership in total rewards disciplines from the world's most respected experts; ensuring access to timely, relevant content; and fostering an active community of total rewards practitioners and leaders. WorldatWork has more than 70,000 members and subscribers worldwide; more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies employ a WorldatWork member. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork has offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with more than 70 human resources associations around the world.

About Globoforce

Globoforce is a leading provider of social recognition solutions, helping companies build stronger, more human cultures through the power of thanks. Named one of the Best Workplaces by the Great Place To Work Institute, Globoforce is trusted by some of the most admired companies in the world to inspire and energize employees and create best places to work. Our award-winning SaaS technology and proven methodologies empower HR and business leaders to take a modern, more strategic approach to recognition programs. What results is measurable business success, qualified by increases in employee engagement, retention and productivity. The company pioneered the WorkHuman movement, created to galvanize organizations and leaders worldwide to create a more human workplace. This movement culminates annually at the WorkHuman conference, taking place May 30-June 1, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. Globoforce is co-headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more:

Visit: http://www.globoforce.com

Read: http://globoforce.com/globoblog

Follow: Twitter @Globoforce LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/globoforce Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globoforce



View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005289/en/

Contacts:

Globoforce

Shweta Agarwal, 508-229-1541

Senior Manager Public Relations

Shweta.Agarwal@globoforce.com