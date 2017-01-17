Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Fragrance Resources. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, Fragrance Resources is a privately-held, family-owned fragrance company. For almost 30 years, it has distinguished itself with exceptional creative talent and quality service to faster-growing regional customers. It is also a key player in specialty fine fragrances - an important growth category. The addition of this company is intended to help strengthen IFF's position in strategic areas and further penetrate the critical and accelerating regional customer base that it sees as the engine of growth.

Meet IFF

