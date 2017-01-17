Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Hospitality Market by Software, Service, Hotel Type, Deployment Model, and Region Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The smart hospitality market is expected to grow from USD 5.74 billion in 2016 to USD 18.11 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8%, due to the need of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for better hotel operation management, security, energy management in hotel, and hospitality services. The restraints of the smart hospitality market include high initial cost of deployment capacity, integration complexities over legacy systems network, and limited availability of technically skilled personnel.

The guest service management system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for automated real-time optimized guest services and rise of demographic growth hyper-urbanization are estimated to drive the adoption of smart hospitality solutions across various hotel types. In addition, room automation and control systems provide guests the convenience of controlling multiple functions in their room, such as temperature, drapes, lightning, and audio/video systems using automated interfaces. The solution helps hoteliers track all the data and interaction with a customer during their visit.

On the basis of services, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services support the implementation of smart hospitality solutions across hotels.

With regards to the geographic analysis, Europe is expected to benefit from its technological advancements, large number of smart devices, strong tourism activities, high usage of big data analytics, and predictive sensor analytics across the hospitality industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Buildingiq Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Smartodom Automation

Springer-Miller Systems

Winhotel Solution S.L.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Smart Hospitality Market Analysis, By Type

8 Smart Hospitality Market Analysis, By Hotel Type

9 Smart Hospitality Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

10 Smart Hospitality Market Analysis, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Key Innovators

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9kj2w/smart_hospitality.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005987/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Software, Hotels and Travel Accomodation