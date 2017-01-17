sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.01.2017 | 16:25
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 17

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/01/2017) of £48.61m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/01/2017) of £37.63m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/01/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*227.4p16550000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*222.42p
Ordinary share price213.50p
Discount to NAV(6.11)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share129.07p8500000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV4.21%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 13/01/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p3.31
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.73
3Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p2.41
4Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.32
5Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.28
6McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.22
7Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.20
8GLI Finance Ltd2.19
9Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.07
10Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.03
10Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.03
12Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.02
13Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.00
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.94
15Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.88
16Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.87
17Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.85
17Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.85
19Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p1.83
20Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.79

© 2017 PR Newswire