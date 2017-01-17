Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 17
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/01/2017) of £48.61m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/01/2017) of £37.63m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/01/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|227.4p
|16550000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|222.42p
|Ordinary share price
|213.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(6.11)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|129.07p
|8500000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.21%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 13/01/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.31
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.73
|3
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.41
|4
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.32
|5
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.28
|6
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.22
|7
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.20
|8
|GLI Finance Ltd
|2.19
|9
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.07
|10
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.03
|10
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.03
|12
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.02
|13
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.00
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.94
|15
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|16
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.87
|17
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.85
|17
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.85
|19
|Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.83
|20
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.79