DEPFA ACS BANK / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority DEPFA ACS BANK: Change of status of covered bond Credit Ratings by Moody's Investors Service Inc. 17-Jan-2017 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT* Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release RE: Change of status of covered bond Credit Ratings by Moody's Investors Service Inc. 17 January 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK (the 'Issuer') in respect of its asset covered securities ('ACS') listed on trading venues within the scope of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation'). The Market Abuse Regulation requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer and its ACS. Moody's Investors Service Inc. has changed the status of the covered bond (ACS) credit rating for DEPFA ACS BANK (Aa2) to an unsolicited credit rating (Aa2u) following the Issuer's request to terminate its rating contract. Moody's Investors Service Inc. continues for the time being to provide the Issuer with solicited long term and short term credit ratings. *Media Contact for the Issuer: * Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DEPFA ACS BANK 1, Commons Street Dublin 1 Dublin Ireland Phone: +353 1 792 2222 Fax: +353 1 792 2211 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 WKN: A0BCLA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 3758 End of Announcement EQS News Service 537193 17-Jan-2017

