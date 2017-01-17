Brazil 3D Printing Market to Cross $ 400 Million by 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, "Brazil 3D Printing Market, By Printer Type, By Maintenance & Service, By Material, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the 3D printing market in Brazil is anticipated to cross $400 Million by 2021. With growing adoption of 3D printers in various end user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defence, healthcare, consumer electronics, etc. for numerous applications including prototyping, designing, Research & Development (R&D), etc., the 3D printing market in the country is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years.

Brazil Aerospace Industry Market Size, By Value, 2010-2015 (USD Billion)

Market Size, by Value Year (USD Billion) 2010 6.70 2011 6.80 2012 7.50 2013 7.00 2014 6.40 2015 6.90 Source: Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Brasil

Plastic is the most preferred type of 3D printing material in Brazil for various applications including various toys, prototypes, kitchenware, miniatures, etc. South East region accounted for the lion's share in the country's 3D printing market in 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, falls under this region and contributed around 40% of the country's total GDP in 2015. Sao Paulo's logistics and transportation infrastructure is considered to be the best in Brazil, and comprises a vast network of modern highways, an international airport and well-developed waterways and railroads. Few of the leading players operating in Brazil 3D printing market include EnvisionTech, EOS, 3D Systems and Stratasys, among others.

"Increasing market for luxury cars coupled with growing need for various functionalities in cars including gesture control enabled navigational systems are fueling the investments by vehicle manufacturers for manufacturing and designing of car parts such as chassis using 3D printing for faster production, better durability and improved innovative design.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Brazil 3D Printing Market, By Printer Type, By Maintenance & Service, By Material, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of Brazil 3D printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Brazil 3D printing market.

