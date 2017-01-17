VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MSA) (OTC PINK: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, from the State of Utah, a mineral lease comprising 1,280 acres in the Lisbon Valley Mining District. Uranium deposits in the District are hosted in the Morrison and Chinle formation, both occur on the Project. Access to the Project is through an all-weather road network, located within 10 miles of a major state highway. Energy Fuels' White Mesa uranium mill is located 60 miles south of the Noah Project.

Mesa's acquisition of the Noah Project is the initial step of positioning the Company to benefit from the long-term fundamentals of nuclear power generation.

The Lisbon Valley District produced over 85 million pounds of uranium (U3O8), providing some of the highest uranium grades in the United States, averaging 0.4 percent U3O8. The Lisbon Valley Mining District is located in the Colorado Plateau region, 30 miles south of Moab, in San Juan County, Utah.

About Mesa Exploration:

Mesa is exploring a portfolio of lithium, uranium, potash, gold and silver mineral properties in the United States where it controls significant land holdings in proven mining districts with excellent access and infrastructure. Mesa currently has 18 million shares issued and outstanding. For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

