Goodwin, a leading Global 50 law firm, announced today the relocation of its London office to 100 Cheapside, London EC2. The firm will occupy more than 40,000 square feet across four floors, more than doubling the size of its previous space at Tower 42.

"Goodwin's relocation to this new, state-of-the-art space at 100 Cheapside is the natural progression of the firm's continued growth across key practice areas both in London and across Europe," said David Evans, Chair of Goodwin's European offices. "Over the past five years, we have successfully built a leading European team of real estate and private equity professionals to serve our clients' local and cross-border dealmaking needs. 100 Cheapside is the perfect new home from which our growing London office will continue to collaborate with Goodwin's lawyers across the US, continental Europe and Asia to guide our clients wherever in the world their business takes them."

Owned by Standard Life Investments, 100 Cheapside totals 100,000 square feet over 10 floors and is BREEAM-rated "Excellent" as a mark of its sustainability performance. Goodwin's expanded office space will house the firm's 75 plus London-based lawyers and 30 plus professional staff.

The firm's new London address is as follows: 100 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DY. The office's phone and fax numbers remain unchanged.

