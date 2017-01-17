Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 17
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £179.49m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £179.49m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2016 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,002.08p
|8,965,355
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|1982.95p
|Income share price
|1785.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(10.84)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/12/2016
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.77
|2
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|15.04
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.75
|4
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|9.03
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.39
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.54
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|6.29
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|3.88
|9
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.26
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.16
|11
|Brammer Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.79
|12
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.58
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.78
|14
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|1.61
|15
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.18
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.03
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.89
|18
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.87
|19
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.82
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.71
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.68
|22
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.52
|23
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.46
|24
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.40
|25
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.35
|26
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.24