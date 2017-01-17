sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.01.2017 | 16:50
PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 17

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £179.49m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £179.49m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2016 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,002.08p8,965,355
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*1982.95p
Income share price1785.00p
Discount to NAV(10.84)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/12/2016

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p16.77
2RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p15.04
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.75
4Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p9.03
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.39
6Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.54
7Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p6.29
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p3.88
9Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.26
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.16
11Brammer Plc Ordinary 20p2.79
12Renold Plc Ordinary 5p2.58
13Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.78
14Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p1.61
15Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p1.18
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.03
17National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.89
18Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p0.87
19Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p0.82
20LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.71
21GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.68
22Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.52
23Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.46
24Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.40
25Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.35
26Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.24

