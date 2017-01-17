Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMD/LMRMF, FSE: DH8C/DH8B) and Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Strategic Metals"") (TSX.V: CJC; FSE: YXEN; OTC-BB: CJCFF) are very pleased to announce high grade graphite results from the near surface Refractory zone at the La Loutre project of 7.74% graphite over 135.60 metres including 16.81% graphite over 44.10 metres from hole LL-16-01, two different intersection in hole LL-16-02 reporting 17.08% graphite over 22.30 metres and 14.80% graphite over 15.10 metres and 110.80 metres of 14.56% Graphite in Hole LL-16-03.

The table below is showing the results from infill drilling from Hole LL-16-01, LL-16-02 and LL-16-03 and previous results from 2015. A map of drill holes can be found under the heading Quicklinks: Drill Map. As further results are received, the drill map of the Refractory Zone will be updated.

In December 2016, the companies completed a1550 M drill program of 10 holes in the Refractory Zone and will release holes LL-16-04 to LL-16-10 as results are received and compiled.

"Our goal is to deliver a world class graphite resource at La Loutre. Today's excellent results for the first two of ten drill holes has delivered even better results than last year. Each drill hole provides better definition of the property's potential and bolsters the case for a top tier pre-economic assessment.", stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

The La Loutre property consists of contiguous claim blocks totalling approximately 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America's only operating graphite mine, and 117 km northwest of Montreal.

Table of Mineralized intersections*

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Gp % LL-16-001 including 3.90 3.90 139.50 48.00 135.60 44.10 7.74 16.81 LL-16-002 3.90 26.20 22.30 17.08 113.90 129.00 15.10 14.80 LL-16-003 30.20 141.00 110.80 14.56

* Length along the core. The Company doesn't have enough information to estimates the true width of the mineralized zone intersected in the drill holes.

The 2016 drilling program is managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of Val-d'Or, Quebec, who designed the drilling campaign, supervised the program and logged and sampled the core.

Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream.

The samples in secure tagged bags were delivered directly to the analytical facility for analysis. In this case, the analytical facility was the ALS minerals in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. All samples are analyzed for Carbon Graphite using C-IR18.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both companies, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Strategic and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.