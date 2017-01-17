sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,203 Euro		+0,031
+18,02 %
WKN: A2DJKB ISIN: CA54163Q4097 Ticker-Symbol: DH8C 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMIKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOMIKO METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,179
0,209
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOMIKO METALS INC
LOMIKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOMIKO METALS INC0,203+18,02 %