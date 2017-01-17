WESTERVILLE, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- The Guitammer Company (OTCQB: GTMM), the worldwide leader in haptic-tactile broadcast technology and creator of the award-winning ButtKicker®-brand low frequency audio transducers that provide a uniquely immersive entertainment experience, is pleased to announce that President Mark A. Luden will be presenting at the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) Production Technology Seminar on Tuesday 24 January in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Luden's presentation, titled "Haptic Tactile Essence in Live Broadcast Production" will discuss Guitammer's patented haptic-tactile broadcast technology, its incorporation into broadcast production, and how it enhances the consumer viewing experience. As part of the programmes' "Session 1: Latest Trends In Content Production" his presentation will touch on lessons learned from Guitammer's two live haptic broadcast pilots: the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) on ESPN2 and the NHL's San Jose Sharks on Comcast SportsNet CA.

"The coming advent of ASTC 3.0, proliferation of UHDTVs, growing consumer interest in more immersive experiences such as VR, and increasing interest in haptics as part of an immersive entertainment experience all point to a growing need for broadcasters and content owners to deliver the real time "feeling" or "impact" of a live sporting event to the viewer at home and most importantly be able to monetize the experience. The benefits of adding of haptics to live broadcast events is readily felt by the consumer at home and is quickly understood as a desirable enhancement by the target audience," according to Mr. Luden.

More information on Guitammer's haptic-tactile broadcast technology, including an extensive White Paper, can be found at: http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology

The EBU Production Technology Seminar runs from January 24, 2017 through January 26, 2017 at EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The schedule for the Seminar can be found at: https://tech.ebu.ch/docs/events/production17/pts2017_programme.pdf.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world's leading alliance of public service media with 73 Members in 56 countries in Europe, and an additional 34 Associates in Asia, Africa and the Americas that reach audience of more than one billion people around the world, broadcasting in more than 120 languages.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent pending broadcast technologies, "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker", enables the excitement, impact and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The Company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker-brand low frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as: AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Alamo Drafthouse, IMAX, Disney and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters, by consumers for video games, simulators and car audio and are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name, "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker". For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

