SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- ExtraHop, the first and only provider of streaming analytics that transforms network data into actionable insight, today announced that Bryce Hein has joined the company as SVP of Marketing and will hold a position on its executive leadership team, reporting to ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem.

Hein brings more than 20 years of experience in product and corporate marketing, communications, and brand development at high-growth and large-scale technology companies. In his new role at ExtraHop, Hein will spearhead the company's global marketing efforts, driving brand recognition, product marketing, and demand generation, and collaborating with sales to accelerate growth.

Prior to joining ExtraHop, Hein served as Vice President of Marketing for Rocana, a big data analytics company. He also spent nearly a decade with Quantum, leading marketing and field and partner enablement for the storage company.

"Bryce has a strong track-record of developing and building highly successful marketing programs and teams in the enterprise IT space," said ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem. "The depth and breadth of his experience and his proven ability to work collaboratively and effectively with sales teams makes him an ideal fit for ExtraHop as we continue to build on our momentum and explore new market opportunities."

"This is an exciting time to be joining ExtraHop," said Hein. "The company has established itself as a force in IT data mining and monitoring with an innovative, analytics-based approach and a deep commitment to customer success. I look forward to working with the talented ExtraHop team, as well as our customers and partners, to continue to build our brand and accelerate our growth."

About ExtraHop

