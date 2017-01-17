Change & Configuration Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 11 % During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The change and configuration management market size is expected to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2016 to USD 2.04 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% driven by increasing adoption of digital technologies while professional services is projected to showcase robust growth in the change and configuration management market.

Browse 67 tables and 46 figures, 11 Company profiles spread across 140 pages available http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/811284-change-and-configuration-management-market-by-components-software-and-services-deployment-cloud-and-on-premise-organization-size-sme-and-enterprises-vertical-and-region-global-forecast-to-2021.html.

The ever-growing need for high operational excellence, increased resource utilization, improved security measures, and enhanced productivity in an enterprise for a sustainable future, has led to the adoption of change and configuration management software. The market is being driven by factors such as increased focus on identification, control, status accounting, audit and review. However, factor like diverse application practice in an enterprise is hampering the growth of change and configuration management market.

The change and configuration management professional services aid clients in planning, designing, implementing, training, auditing, and managing solutions to streamline the business growth. Professional services are required in the IT industry during solution implementation or after the deployment.

The change and configuration management ecosystem comprises the major vendors such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), HP Enterprises (U.S.), CA technologies (U.S.), ServiceNow (U.S.), BMC Software. Order a copy of Change and Configuration Management Market by Components (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (SME and Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=811284.

In the rapidly growing economies such as China and India, the growing demand for enhanced technology implementation, awareness, and efforts to standardize the change and configuration management are some of the growth drivers for the market. Additionally, huge population, developing technology hubs, and affluent countries such as South Korea and Japan, have further enhanced growth prospects in this region. Increasing trend of BYOD, cloud and evolution of IoT along with growing technology have encouraged tremendous opportunities for growth in the next five years.

Related Reports:

Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2021

Customer Experience Management Market by Touch Point (Company Website, Branch/Store, Web, Call Center), Vertical (IT Communication Service Provider, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel & hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Cloud Systems Management Software Market by Solution (Operations Management, Change & Configuration Management, Application Performance Management, Problem Management), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Explore more reports on IT & telecommunication market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml