Artprice Launches Continuous Newsfeed on Twitter: the Art Market in 140 Characters on Twitter

Artprice and its press agency ArtMarket Insight have developed a continuous art market Twitter newsfeed

This newsfeed, exclusively on Twitter, is a multilingual service aimed at 27 million Twitter followers worldwide, including all the major museums of Old, Modern and Contemporary art, all the major auctioneers, all the primary art market media and all of the market's key Market Makers.

In 2016 Artprice tests on 48 million 'Twitter impressions' gave Artprice an 18% 'engagement rate' on its authorised newsfeeds (certified Twitter stats for 2016 and 2017).

This news is exclusive since the bulk of it originates from big-data processing of Artprice databases and its subsidiary ArtMarket.com and therefore allows the real-time delivery of a continuous mass of data and indices to make the Art Market an efficient market.

The certified Twitter accounts Artmarket.com @artmarketdotcom, Artprice.com @artpricedotcom and Artprice @artprice are now the market's primary references as confirmed by the "re-tweets" (RT) and "likes" of the world's major art institutions and Market Makers.

The development and fine-tuning of this service, which took 18 months, has confirmed that the primary news delivered by news agencies like Artprice -- world leader in Art Market information and industry 4.0 data -- must receive priority channeling through the Twitter social network, which, although smaller than Facebook, reaches nearly 100% of the art market's efficient players.

With its built-in tools and customised Artprice applications, Twitter allows a real-time contribution to the efficiency of the global Art Market, similar to the newsfeeds that drive financial markets.

By pursuing this joint initiative with Twitter, Artprice is filling a major gap in art market information that is particularly in-demand on the West Coast of the United States and in the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, Israel, Hong Kong and Singapore. The engagement rates in each of these regions are currently close to 20%.

About Artprice:

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 630,000 artists. Artprice Images(R) gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 4,500 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label).

Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2016: http://imgpublic.artprice.com/pdf/rama2016_en.pdf

The text presented hereafter is a translation of Arte Creative's online presentation:

ARTE: A gigantic Christmas tree in the guise of a butt plug, a machine that defecates five-star meals, an icon immersed in urine and staged corpses - subversive, trash, provocative or insulting? Thierry Ehrmann, the man behind The Abode of Chaos dixit "The New York Times", an artist and the founder of Artprice, is the mouthpiece for scandal and discloses the workings of the most striking controversies in contemporary art. And scandal sells. 9 episodes are online:

http://www.arte.tv/guide/en/weekly-highlight

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos http://goo.gl/zJssd https://vimeo.com/124643720

News Artmarket:

