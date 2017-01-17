Technavio market research analysts forecast the global light-emitting diode (LED) lighting module market to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005600/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global LED lighting module market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global LED lighting modulemarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists luminaires and lamps as the two major application segments, of which luminaires accounted for over 77% of the market share in 2016.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "As LEDs are more efficient than traditional lighting sources, countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand in Southeast Asia are observing high demand for LED lighting in infrastructure development, which is a positive trend that is likely to be followed by countries across the world."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55811

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global LED lighting module market:

Government support and incentives for LED lighting

Demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

Minamata Convention on Mercury

Government support and incentives for LED lighting

Global warming and rapid depletion of non-renewable energy sources highlight the indispensable need for energy conservation. As of 2016, lighting applications accounted for more than 20% of global electricity consumption. This high consumption has led several countries to frame policies that ban the use of inefficient lighting sources and promote the use of efficient lighting sources through subsidies and tax incentive programs. These incentives are being offered by different governmental as well as non-governmental entities.

Demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

Increasing energy costs and rise in consumption have been compelling governments and consumers to reduce energy consumption and employ power-saving lighting solutions. LEDs are more efficient in terms of lighting and power consumption as compared to conventional incandescent bulbs. Moreover, LED bulbs are considerably more durable than incandescent bulbs, by up to thousands of hours. Also, flexible LED technology enables the effective use of lighting controls and thus, increases the potential for saving.

Minamata Convention on Mercury

The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty signed by delegates from 128 countries in 2013. It seeks to reduce emissions of mercury and mercury compounds. The treaty is named after the Japanese city Minamata after it went through a devastating incident of mercury poisoning that caused the Niigata Minamata disease. This treaty is expected to drive the demand for mercury-free LEDs in household lighting and is expected to reduce mercury usage through replacement of fluorescent with LED lamps and fixtures. Mercury is one of the highly toxic compounds present in fluorescent lamps and its disposal in landfills can lead to air and water pollution.

"The Minamata Convention on Mercury is expected to accelerate the adoption of LEDs lamps and fixtures, thereby directly contributing to the growth of the global LED lighting module market," says Chetan

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global LED Lighting Ballast Market 2016-2020

Global General Lighting Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like human machine interface; lighting;andsemiconductor equipment This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005600/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com