CHICAGO, 2017-01-17 17:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Holdings Group Inc., a leading, Chicago-based professional employer organization (PEO) and Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, recently announced Michael Downey, Certified Public Accountant, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Tytko, who served as Elements' CFO for approximately two years.



"I am very excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive Officer of Elements. "We are extremely grateful for John's contributions to Elements and know that Michael will be able to seamlessly fill this role. His experience working for rapidly growing companies and knowledge of launch and revenue growth strategies immediately impressed me. Building a team with diverse backgrounds and expertise, like Michael's, will help take Elements to the next level."



Downey is one of Hammell's newest additions to the leadership team, bringing with him widespread experience in corporate accounting, financial reporting and planning, cost management, mergers and acquisitions, human resources management, and supply chain/operations. In his new role at Elements, Downey is responsible for all of Elements' accounting and finance functions, leading reporting processes, management and risk planning, financial and operations strategy, and more.



"Elements is growing and we have ambitious business goals for the New Year," said Downey. "It's a notable time for the company and I'm looking forward to being part of a team that helps Elements reach new heights."



Downey joins Elements from Ignite USA, a Newell Rubbermaid Company, where he served as Controller and, most recently, Vice President of Finance. In his role at Ignite USA, he helped manage all accounting and finance activities, including the launch and growth of Ignite brands revenues from $0 to $200 million in ten years. Prior to working at Ignite USA, Downey held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance and accounting roles.



To learn more about Elements Holdings Group Inc., please visit www.elementsgs.com.



