Ford Stock To Take A Big Leap in 2017Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock had a good start to the year, as the company announced that December U.S. sales beat all expectations. Ford's sales went up by 0.1%, to 237,785, and retail sales went up by five percent, to 183,454 vehicles. Ford stated that the sales of its "F-Series" pickup trucks posted their best month in 11 years.Ford stock got a big boost on this news, and 2017 is likely to be a busy year, as Ford's CEO is set to prepare the company for the future of mobility.At the biggest technology show.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...