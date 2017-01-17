

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company would be a founding partner of Station F start-up garage in Paris. There will be more than 3000 desks for tech companies at the start-up garage.



In its first ever start-up project, Facebook plans to have 80 desks and would initiate the activities by April.



As per the current plans Facebook will mentor 10 to 15 start ups in every six months. Workshops and engineers from Facebook would help youngsters to learn more. The company looks forward to potential acquisitions of promising start-ups also.



Station F is financed by investor Xavier Niel and is led by Roxanne Varza. Niel owns a coding university called 42 that has an ambitious plan to educate 10,000 students in next five years.



Sandberg also revealed plans to launch first policy lab at Science Po or Paris Institute of Political Studies in France. Science Po is focusing on improving the training available for public servants and politicians. Ecole 42 and SupInternet will be working with Facebook for this venture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX