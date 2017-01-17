Swedish Company Qmatic Launches its Retail Customer Journey Technology Platform for the American Market

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmatic, a global leader in customer journey technology and insights, is making a big push in the American retail market through its sponsorship of the NRF Retail's Big Show in New York, the industry's most well-attended event.

Qmatic has successfully served global retail companies for many years to improve customer experience, increase sales and streamline operations. With over 10,000 installations for international retail clients like Elgiganten (Dixons Carphone), Samsung, Marks & Spencer, Coolblue, and Vodafone and backed by the experience of enabling close to 2 billion customer journeys through its platform every year, Qmatic is now launching its solutions and services for the American retail market.

Qmatic is the industry leader in many US sectors. The company's customer journey technology and mobile solutions are used to create seamless and fast services for citizens navigating the Department of Motor Vehicles in over half of the country. Also having one of the country's largest cable television network companies as a client provides a perfect platform to expand its retail operations nationwide.

Qmatic's CEO Robert Ekström comments on this initiative:

"The American market has massive potential and we know we can play a significant part in helping clients revolutionize the American consumer's customer journey," says Ekström. "As personalized customer experience, omnichannel capabilities and real-time, data-driven decisions become key business differentiators for retailers, our leading enterprise mobile and software solutions and global experience puts us in a perfect position to help retailers with these business challenges."

The NRF Retail's Big Show is put on annually by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the world's largest industry organization for retail, attended by 500 exhibitors and 33,000 participants from 94 countries. NRF Big Show is happening now at the Jacob J. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, USA.

About Qmatic

Qmatic Group is a market-leading technology supplier for customer journey management and insights. For over 30 years, we have helped private and public organizations create fantastic customer journeys using software and hardware solutions that seamlessly manage both digital and physical customer encounters. Our integrated software platform, mobile applications and BI tools provide insights for better managing client interactions, running campaigns, and optimizing personnel and resource planning. More than 2 billion customer journeys are made possible through Qmatic every year. Headquartered in Sweden, Qmatic has over 300 employees and operates in more than 120 countries. www.qmatic.com

