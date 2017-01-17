FI Delivery Channel Ecosystem Report: Crafting a Customer Experience - As More Americans Become Digital Natives, Financial Institutions Must Become Reacquainted with Consumers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions (FIs) are increasingly feeling the effects of the sea change caused by innovations in information technology that have been rocking other industries. Close examination of how these changes are influencing customer expectations reveals the need to alter FI operations to engage with consumers who expect highly individualized service interactions customized to their needs and preferences. The good news is that this approach can be mutually beneficial to the customer and the FI.



The author's latest research, FI Delivery Channel Ecosystem: Crafting a Customer Experience, provides a framework for analysis and insight on the complex and intersecting avenues for customer interaction in today's banks and credit unions.



This service will undertake research to provide actionable insights on how best to help customers set objectives and achieve agreed outcomes. By reorienting the business to view each and every touchpoint as an influential contribution to the relationship between the two parties, FIs will be better able to deepen and perpetuate customer relationships and drive profitability. This shift represents an opportunity for consumers and financial institutions alike.



"The role FIs play in a consumer's day-to-day life is undergoing a profound reimagining as fintech and personal access to information become ubiquitous," commented Joseph Walent, Associate Director, Customer Interaction Advisory Service and author of the research note. "In times of such change, it is worthwhile to stop to evaluate the landscape and establish a common language to promote the clear and efficient communication of ideas. This research note is a step in that direction."



Highlights of the research note include:



- The increasing importance of customer engagement for banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions

- The ways in which consumers and initiate and search for information and undertake actions with financial institutions

- The components of customer interaction in financial institutions outlined in framework for the author's expansion of subject matter that will investigated by the Customer Interaction Advisory Service



