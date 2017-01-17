Asian Animation Industry Report 2017: Strategies, Trends and Opportunities - Increasing Focus Towards Production of Local Animation Content for Television as Well as Production of Animated Movies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asian Animation Industry 2017: Strategies, Trends and Opportunities" report to their offering.

The rapid advancement of computer technology has made computer animation available to the masses. The major animation markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers. The major factors behind outsourcing of animation content to the Asia/Pacific region are the availability of trained skills at lower labor rates.

Much of Asia's animation production since the 1960s has been tied to foreign interests attracted by stable and inexpensive labour supplies. For nearly forty years, western studios have established and maintained production facilities, first in Japan, then in South Korea and Taiwan, and now also in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and China. The economics of the industry made it feasible for Asia to feed the cartoon world, to the extent that today, about 90% of all American television animation is produced in Asia.



The usual procedure is for pre-production (preparing the script, storyboard, and exposure sheets) to be done in the United States or other headquarter countries, after which, the package is sent to Asia for production (drawing cels, colouring by hand, inking, painting, and camera work). The work is sent back to the U.S. or other headquarter country for post-production (film editing, colour timing, and sound). Asian animation companies bid fiercely for part of the global business, insisting that it provides employment and skills for young people, brings in needed foreign capital, and adds to the creation or enhancement of domestic animation. Offshore animation has led to the creating and nurturing of a local industry, as an infrastructure is built up, equipment is put into place, and skills are transferred.



An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Animation In Asian Societies Establishment Of Local Animation Industry Local Content Productions Successful Business Models Popularity Of Foreign Animation Trends In Animation Production In Asia Animation Co-Productions In Asia Collaboration Among Asian And Foreign Animation Studios Controversies Surrounding Foreign Animation Animation Studios In Asia

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkk4tc/asian_animation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716