Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") will be exhibiting at Booth 201 at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VCRIC) January 22-23, and invites shareholders and investors to meet the Company's senior management and geological and engineering consultants, who will be in attendance.

At the Bayhorse Silver Mine, electrical power was connected on December 21st, 2016. Despite the continuing series of severe winter storms that have been sweeping across California and Oregon, that are expected to abate over the next week, commissioning of the crushing and upgrading equipment is proceeding. Once commissioning is complete, processing and upgrading of the already mined mineralized material can commence, and test shipments can be made.