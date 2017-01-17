According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global luggage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Luggage Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The travel bags segment was the major contributor to the global luggage market in 2016 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. There is high demand for travel bags from emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst for retail goods and services research at Technavio.

The market research analysis categorizes the global luggage market into three major product segments. They are:

Travel luggage

Casual luggage

Business luggage

Global travel luggage market

The global travel luggage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The travel luggage segment includes products like suitcases and carry-ons. Based on the materials used, these products can be categorized into hard-side, soft-side, and hybrid luggage.

The demand for travel bags is expected to increase during the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for this is the increasing popularity of tourism, outdoor sports, and adventure tours, especially in emerging countries. The relative growth in the global travel and tourism industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global luggage market at large.

Global casual luggage market

Casual luggage includes backpacks and wheeled duffle bags. The global casual luggage market is expected to grow driven by a growing customer base with higher disposable income and the uptake in backpacking. The introduction of products that are easy to carry, lightweight, and made from high-density polyester and ultra-strong fiberglass frames will also lead to greater consumer interest.

VF Corporation and Samsonite are among the key vendors producing casual bags. Several market competitors are launching new designs and colors in this market to appeal to the fashion-conscious consumers," says Brijesh.

Global business luggage market

The global business luggage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Business luggage is manufactured and marketed for corporate use. It is designed based on specific requirements like the need to carry laptops, documents, and other items. Increasing globalization has led to a rise in the number of people traveling on business, as most large corporations have offices located in different parts of the world.

Although a considerable number of consumers continues to use regular travel bags for business travel, vendors are trying to change this by marketing their products through exclusive advertisements and promotions targeted at the business and corporate classes. TUMI and Samsonite are among the key vendors in the market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's consumer and retailmarket research analysts in this report are:

Louis Vuitton

Rimowa

Samsonite

TUMI

VF Corporation

