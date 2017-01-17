The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on January 16, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Atlas Copco will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 2018, resolves in a distribution of shares in NewCo (working name) during the second quarter of 2018. The conditions are yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA).



