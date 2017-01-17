Organic Beverages Market to Grow at 15% Till 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing concerns for environment and health, deteriorating food quality and associated benefits of organic products to drive global organic beverages market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report "Global Organic Beverages Market By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the global organic beverages market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during 2016 - 2021 on account of increasing lifestyle diseases, growing disposable income and rising environmental concerns. Growing internet penetration, aggressive marketing strategies by major companies and easy availability on the back of robust distribution network are projected to boost sales of organic beverages across the globe during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 4 market data Tables and 96 Figures spread through172 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"Global Organic Beverages Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-organic-beverages-market-by-type-organic-coffee-tea-organic-dairy-alternatives-organic-soft-drinks-organic-alcohol-beverages-others-by-region-europe-north-america-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/868.html

In 2016, about 43.7 million hectares of agricultural land was under organic cultivation, which was managed by over 2.3 million producers across the globe. Globally, the adoption of organic farming is increasing at a rapid pace as the government of countries across the globe are taking initiatives to promote and encourage organic farming and use of organic products, and have laid down favorable policies & regulations to increase the quality standard of crops used in organic farming. Moreover, leading players operating in global organic beverages market are offering products in environment friendly packaging to lure consumers.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=868

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

In 2015, organic coffee & tea dominated global organic beverages market owing to increasing awareness among consumers regarding health, fitness and diet coupled with growing consumer's consciousness to reduce calorie intake due to increasing number of diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Region-wise, Europe was the largest demand generating region for organic beverages across the globe in 2015 due to improving lifestyle and growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with organic products.

"Increasing average household annual spending on food, rising awareness about health benefits associated with organic foods, greater accessibility of these products through small to medium scale retailers, continuous development in supply chain network and implementation of initiatives to encourage farmers to switch to organic farming are projected to fuel organic food sales across the globe. Additionally, a number of organic food manufacturers are also complying with international standards and are labelling their products accordingly in order to increase acceptability of these products across the globe." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Organic Beverages Market By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated future growth potential of global organic beverages market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in global organic beverages market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market By Nature (Organic Vs Conventional), By Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Mixed), By Point of Sale (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Store, Online, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-cold-pressed-juices-market-by-nature-organic-vs-conventional-by-type-fruits-vegetables-and-mixed-by-point-of-sale-hypermarket-supermarket-departmental-store-online-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/864.html

Global Organic Food Market By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy; Organic Fruits and Vegetables; Organic Processed Food; etc.), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-organic-food-market-by-product-type-organic-meat-poultry-and-dairy-organic-fruits-and-vegetables-organic-processed-food-etc-by-region-europe-north-america-asia-pacific-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/833.html

Iran Dairy Products Market By Type (Butter and Margarine, Drinking Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream and Others), By Organized vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/iran-dairy-products-market-by-type-butter-and-margarine-drinking-milk-cheese-yogurt-ice-cream-and-others-by-organized-vs-unorganized-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/853.html

India Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Ovens, Hobs, Hoods, Refrigerators, Dishwashers and Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-built-in-kitchen-appliances-market-by-product-type-ovens-hobs-hoods-refrigerators-dishwashers-and-others-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/738.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch