Toluene Market Worth 23.41 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Toluene Market by Application and Derivative (Benzene and Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additive, Toluene Di-Isocyanate, Benzoic Acid, Trinitrotoluene, Andbenzaldehyde) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the size of market was USD 20.02 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 23.41 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 90 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 216 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Toluene Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/toluene-market-1095.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Rising end-use of toluene and its derivatives in industries such as, oil & gas, petrochemical, building & construction, paints, printing, rubber, and resins, among others are driving the market for toluene. Along with these, the growing petrochemical industry in the Asia-Pacific region countries such as, India, Taiwan, and Thailand is also driving the toluene market.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1095

Asia-Pacific is the key market for toluene

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have led the toluene market in 2016. China is the largest consumer of toluene in the world. The demand for toluene is driven by the diverse industrial markets ranging from building & construction, automotive, industrial, and oil & gas, among others. The ensuing increase in investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific region emerging as the prime driver for the toluene market.

TDI segment to be the fastest growing market for toluene

The TDI segment is estimated to be fastest growing segment in the toluene market. Growth in the automotive and building & construction industries is expected to drive the market of TDI for polyurethane, which is used as an insulating foam in these industries. North America is expected to witness high potential growth in the TDI segment due to the recent discoveries of shale gas and shale oil in the region and a strong manufacturing base in the U.S. Rising energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions have prompted various companies to improve the energy efficiency in households and industrial buildings, which is driving the demand for PU foams for use as insulators. PU foam is used in automobiles due to the light weight, which helps in the reduction of fuel emissions. With the increasing concerns regarding the conservation of energy, the market for PU is expected to grow, which, in turn, is expected drive the demand for toluene.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1095

The Global Toluene Market has a large number of market players; however, the market is led by some of the major players, such as, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), BP P.L.C. (U.K.), SK Innovations (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), GS Caltex (South Korea), Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), and CPC Corporation (Taiwan), among others.

Browse Related Reports:



Benzene Market & Its Derivatives (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, and Alkylbenzene) Market by Application & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/benzene-derivatives-market-162381860.html

Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Flexible, Rigid, and Spray Foam), End-Use Industry (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-foams-market-1251.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

