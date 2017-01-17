BROOMFIELD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Kalnin Ventures LLC today announced it has closed on its second acquisition of a non-operating portfolio in the northeast Marcellus shale play of Pennsylvania, on behalf of its investor Banpu Pcl.

Banpu Pcl is a Thailand-based coal mining and power-generation company with total assets of around $6.6 billion.

Valued at $63 million, the transaction was executed with Chief Exploration and Development LLC as the seller and is comprised of interests in more than 170 wells, operated by seven established Marcellus operators. The transaction is a continuation of Kalnin Ventures' strategy to build a scalable model of acquiring, managing, and eventually transferring non-operated portfolios for international entities such as Banpu Pcl.

"This transaction personifies our three-phased approach to driving value for non-operators in the region: ensure financial management of the assets, be a technical partner, and use technology and metrics to drive the performance and potential of the assets," said Christopher Kalnin, managing director and founder of Kalnin Ventures LLC.

About Kalnin Ventures

Kalnin Ventures is a values-driven firm that believes that the combination of visionary strategy, focus on execution, and balance in day-to-day life are the keys to creating long-term sustainable value.

Kalnin Ventures is backed by investors with equity fund commitments of $500 million within its oil and gas fund BKV Oil and Gas Capital Partners, L.P. The company seeks to invest in attractive upstream oil and gas opportunities in North America with the goal of creating long-term sustainable value in the energy industry. More information is available at www.kalninventures.com.

Press Contact:

Kalnin Ventures

April Lynch

Pennebaker

Email Contact

Phone: 1+ 713-922-1895



