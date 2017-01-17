

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') together with its subsidiary JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') is pleased to announce the appointment of David Chkonia to the Management Board of TBC Bank as Chief Risk Officer and Deputy CEO with immediate effect.



Mr. Chkonia brings 15 years of international banking and risk management experience. Prior to joining TBC Bank, he was a Director at BlackRock in the BlackRock Solutions group advising financial institutions and regulators on areas related to enterprise risk management, balance sheet strategy and regulation. Mr. Chkonia also served as Senior Vice President at PIMCO responsible for the risk advisory practice focusing on origination and execution across European credit and capital markets.



In his earlier career, Mr. Chkonia has held different managerial roles at European Resolution Capital, Goldman Sachs, and EBRD. David holds a BSc from San Jose State University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.



Commenting on the appointment, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank said, 'I am very pleased to welcome David to TBC Bank's Management Board as our Chief Risk Officer. David brings with him extensive financial services and risk management expertise. I am confident that David will contribute a great deal to the Bank's further growth and development.'



About TBC PLC



TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of TBC Bank on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



About TBC Bank



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 29.7% of loans (37.2% with Bank Republic) and 30.6% of non-banking deposits (35.5% with Bank Republic) as at 30 September 2016, according to the data published by the NBG.



