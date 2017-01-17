According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global metallic pigments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Metallic Pigments Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigmentsresearch, "The global metallic pigments market is projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the growing demand from various applications such as paints and coatings, printing inks, and plastics that are used in industrial and automotive applications."

The market research analysis segments the global metallic pigments market into five major types, of which the top three segments are discussed below. They are:

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Stainless Steel

Others

Global aluminum pigments market

The global aluminum pigments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. Aluminum pigments are manufactured from aluminum powder through the wet-milling process. Aluminum is the most popular effect pigment among all metallic pigments. In 2016, the aluminum pigment segment held the largest share of 40% in the global metallic pigments market.

The market is projected to grow owing to the increase in the demand from various applications such as paints and coatings, printing inks, and plastics used in industrial and automotive applications. APAC is the largest market for aluminum pigments, and China is the leading country for aluminum products.

Global copper pigments market

The global copper pigments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9.5%. Copper pigments are gaining popularity in decorative ink and coating applications owing to the unique gold and metallic bronze effects. The market growth can be attributed to the brilliant color, corrosion resistance, malleability, specific gravity, and lower cost. Carl Schlenk, a manufacturer of pigments, metal powders, and foils, specializes in the production of the thinnest copper foils and copper alloys.

Global zinc pigments market

The global zinc pigments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7.5%. Zinc is the most commonly used metallic pigment as it resists corrosion. The most commonly used anticorrosion coatings are primers rich in zinc that are manufactured using zinc dust. Along with enhanced corrosion properties, zinc pigments also consist of black zinc flake, which provides new styling opportunities for many applications, including high-heat-resistance coatings in automotive exhaustand brake rotors along with other ancillary automotive parts.

"The demand for zinc pigments is expected to grow because zinc flakes offer improved handling, high formulation flexibility, enhanced properties, and better sustainability," says Chandrakumar.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materialsmarket research analysts in this report are:

ALTANA

BASF

Carl Schlenk

Silberline Manufacturing

Sun Chemical

