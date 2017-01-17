FOTOfwd is Now M-ND MEDIA

New brand highlights Company's leadership in Experiential Technology

Follows close of Series A financing, introduction of new products, and international expansion.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today FOTOfwd Inc. announces its name change to M-ND MEDIA Inc., marking another important step in the Company's evolution.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457951/M_ND_MEDIA_Inc_Display.jpg

"M-ND th-nks d-fferently, it captures exactly who we are as a thought leader in our industry; we design and develop technologies that revolutionize the way brands and consumers connect with each other," said Jim Hopper, CEO. "Our bold new identity - deployed throughout our growing global network of partners - also represents our evolution as a company that has developed a growing marketing technology portfolio."

The M-ND identity represents the Company's unique, cognitive approach to solving the toughest problems facing marketers today. The brand also symbolizes a new era for the Company and for its position within the advertising sector's fastest growing segments. M-ND's immersive technologies integrate out-of-home and internet advertising to create a new type of highly personalized media.

The rebrand coincides with a string of major milestones, which include the Company's completion of its Series A financing, introduction of new products, and the expansion into new international markets.

Today's introduction of M-ND kicks off a process that will include rebranding of its full suite of products and establishment of its presence online at m-nd.co.

Contacts:

Media:

press@m-nd.co

Investors:

ir@m-nd.co

RELATED LINKS

http://www.m-nd.co

http://www.fotofwd.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457932/M_ND_MEDIA_Inc_Logo.jpg