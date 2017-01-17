LECTRA: Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert evaluation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert evaluation

Extended scope and strides forward in key functionalities, including material forecasting, deliver number one industry ranking for Lectra Fashion PLM in WhichPLM benchmark study

Paris, January 17, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, receives a glittering result in WhichPLM's recent benchmark evaluation for the newest version of Lectra Fashion PLM which extends the scope from design and product development to production for retailers, manufacturers, and brands.



Providing greater visibility over fabric management and collection development processes, and guiding companies towards making the right decisions before production, Lectra's extremely capable PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) platform scored at, or above, the industry average in all of the 43 functional areas WhichPLM measured, achieving the highest-scoring solution evaluated by WhichPLM to date.



"With the creation of tools that support the real business of fashion, and the extension of the solution's footprint, we are extending our recommendation of Lectra to be shortlisted by any fashion and apparel brand, retailer or manufacturer-of any size and geographical spread," underlined Mark Harrop, CEO and Founder of WhichPLM.



The WhichPLM benchmark evaluation measures against the industry average (a composite score of over 10 modern PLM solutions' capabilities), the key product lifecycle functions a prospective PLM customer should seek. The study also probes the vendors' capabilities, industry knowledge, customer insights, services and support facilities. For WhichPLM, Lectra's technology, which clinched four four-star ratings, 'is among the best the industry has to offer; its roadmap is clear; and its extended fashion platform reveals a persuasive vision.'

Stellar performance compared to industry average



One of the most significant additions to the Lectra solution, explains WhichPLM, is the Material Forecast module: "This is the first instance WhichPLM has seen of scientific material intelligence being made digestible and useful for non-technical users of PLM." With the cost of raw materials, a pressing concern for the industry, particularly as an average of 60% to 75% of product cost is materials, Lectra's module provides real visibility into accurate material consumption at the vital early stages of product development.



Further key functional areas in which Lectra's updated Fashion PLM 'sufficiently improved' compared to the 2015 evaluation, to earn a higher star rating in 2016, include: creative design (CAM), color integration, material development, sample management, supplier management, auditing & compliance, sustainability, quality auditing, collaboration & integration, mobile applications, user interface and dashboards.



WhichPLM's assertion that 'Lectra's integration to Illustrator remains one of the best the market has to offer,' reflects the extension of PLM's reach throughout the product lifecycle, and deeper links between Lectra Fashion PLM and third party applications, like Adobe Illustrator, as well as Lectra's own desktop solutions.



"This benchmark study, carried out by reputable PLM experts, WhichPLM, clearly demonstrates the real value of the Lectra Fashion PLM. Our solution brings more people into PLM, and places our customers firmly at the center of our approach to make both core, and extended functionality, as broadly useful and intuitive as possible," explained Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.



About WhichPLM

WhichPLM is an independent digital magazine dedicated to product development for the fashion industry. Since its launch in September 2008, WhichPLM has become an industry institution, packed with exclusive news, interviews, analysis and insight. It attracts a readership of the biggest names in retail, footwear and apparel from around the globe.

For more information please visit www.whichplm.com (http://www.whichplm.com/)

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com (mailto:n.fournier-christol@lectra.com)

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40





Lectra_WhichPLM_press release (http://hugin.info/143494/R/2071402/778363.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LECTRA via Globenewswire

