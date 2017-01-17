Tradeshift and CNBC partner to gather top execs and innovators to explore how technology and creativity can help bring equality and stability worldwide

In partnership with CNBC International, Tradeshift, the leading business commerce platform, has kicked off today a weeklong technology thought leadership event in Davos, Switzerland, adjacent to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The event, The Sanctuary, is in its second year and includes multiple, unique locations near the Davos Congress Centre.

Tradeshift and CNBC will host a diverse set of innovators, including leaders from Water.org, Planet, NASA, Ogin, Blockchain, General Motors, and Schneider Electric alongside top scholars from universities like Stanford and UC Berkeley. Through panels and interviews, these experts will discuss and debate the biggest challenges and opportunities across topics such as energy, artificial intelligence, fintech, employment, healthcare, trade, and supply chains in a series of panels and presentations.

"With the World Economic Forum in town, this is a unique opportunity for the global business community to engage with influential technology leaders, disruptors, and visionaries," said Tradeshift CEO and Co-founder, Christian Lanng. "Tradeshift is the fastest growing business commerce platform with the goal to democratize business in the new post-industrial era. Our goal is to tap into the influential network at Davos to help support our mission and create positive world change."

Tradeshift will also share how third parties like environmental organization The Forest Trust (TFT) will be using the Tradeshift platform to create apps and services that help solve some of the fundamental scalability and transparency challenges in the supply chain around commodities such as palm oil, rubber, and cocoa.

Why is Tradeshift in Davos?

"Concentrating leaders, innovators and decision-makers together to exchange ideas is a proven way to move the needle on any disruptive journey," Tradeshift's Lanng said. "We also view this event as a way to share our story and point of view with customers, partners and the wider business leadership community."

Tradeshift is in its third year of continuous commitment to positive societal change through its work with the Global Agenda Council on the Future of IT Software Services where it provides thought leadership to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Information Technology Industry community and to the digital agenda of the Forum. In 2015, Tradeshift won the Circular Economy Digital Disruptor Award at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

The event runs from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20 and will include live and virtual formats. Onsite Davos participants will experience interactive panel discussions, expert sessions, and entertainment. Online participants can get a near-live experience via Tradeshift's digital channels at https://tradeshift.com/davos/

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a global network and platform that helps companies innovate the way they buy, pay and work together. Tradeshift connects 800,000 companies across 190 countries and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich and Sydney.

About CNBC

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the major financial markets around the globe with three regional networks including CNBC in Asia, CNBC in EMEA and CNBC in the US. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools. CNBC is dedicated to CEOs, senior corporate executives; the financial services industry and private investors. The channel is available in more than 385 million homes worldwide. CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal. For more information, please visit www.cnbc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117006137/en/

Contacts:

Tradeshift

Christopher Jablonski, 415-948-9391

Director of Content and Communications

cja@tradeshift.com