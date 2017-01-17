Wix.com Launches Super Bowl LI Campaign

Super Bowl campaign to be launched via YouTube Live and Facebook Live

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wix.com returns to the Super Bowl with an action packed campaign kicking off on YouTube Live and Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m. EST.

This will be the third time that Wix has joined the Super Bowl lineup and the first time launching a Super Bowl campaign via YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

The campaign features a series of short films, including the 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LI, directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on the Transporter films, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me. Additionally, Wix once again called on the San Francisco creative team Jeff Huggins and Andrea Janetos to produce the multi-channel series.

Additional spots will be released through game day, and will be accompanied by a global digital marketing campaign, with numerous opportunities for user engagement, contests and game day activations.

"We are so excited about this campaign because this time we are telling our own story, and launching it ourselves online which we believe to be an industry first," said Omer Shai, CMO of Wix. "Fans around the world will surely recognize some famous faces, but the hero of the story is really our customer. The Super Bowl is an amazing platform to showcase our talents, but this campaign is about much more than the commercial. It is an ongoing narrative about Wix and our customers, and our message about always enabling our users in a world that is often disruptive so that they can be heroes. We loved working with Louis as he immediately understood our ideas about choreographed chaos and messages that speak to a global audience. We were also thrilled to work with Jeff and Andrea again as they have been an amazing asset throughout the years of our Super Bowl creative development and truly understand the brand. We can't wait to share this and hope you will join us tonight."

How to watch:

Anyone can watch as we unveil our campaign live on social media at 6:00 p.m. EST - you can set up a notification to know when we go live using the below links.

Watch the release of our first spoton Facebook Live here: http://bit.ly/2iEcOfU

Watch the release of our first spot on YouTube Live here: https://youtu.be/HspYZDRp_Ko

About Wix.com

Wix.com is a leading cloud-based web development platform with more than 98 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. Wix ADI, the Wix Editor and a highly curated App Market enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Berlin, Vilnius and Dnepropetrovsk.

