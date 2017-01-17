STRATEGY ANALYTICS: Top 2017 Enterprise Mobility Predictions

A Growing Focus on Unified Workspaces, "Cloudification" of the Enterprise, Big Data, Machine Learning and IoT in 2017

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Strategy Analytics Mobile Workforce Strategies (MWS) latest report, "Enterprise Mobility Predictions for 2017" - a growing focus on unified workspaces, "cloudification" of the enterprise, big data and the intersection with technologies such as business process management, machine learning and the Internet of Things, and the integration of EMM and mobile security tools, will also be key trends to watch in 2017. These key trends will be vital for IT decision makers to helping them navigate their environment over the next 12-24 months and beyond. The report offers targeted guidance that enables IT decision makers to make sound investments that will enhance business productivity and processes.

"The enterprise mobility ecosystem is being reshaped by digital transformation. The maturity of mobility has led to dramatic business innovation and the "Unified Digital Workplace" is one of the key trends in the enterprise mobility space in 2017. Mobility professionals must merge their processes into overall IT planning and operations to create the foundation of the digital workplace," according to Gina Luk, Senior Analyst of Mobile Workforce Strategies.

"In general, enterprises can expect mobile solutions to become more integrated and robust in 2017, as mobile computing becomes the norm and in many ways, supplants traditional client/server and PC/desktop computing models of the past. Real business success, or failure, will hinge on how enterprise IT teams proceed with mobile technology in 2017," added Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics.

The report also predicts several key trends in 2017, including:

Mobile and End User Computing (EUC) Convergence: Unified Workspaces Are the Future

The "Cloudification" of Enterprise Will Hit Primetime in 2017

"Machine Learning" will Become the Norm in 2017; M&A Activity for Big Data & AI will Increase Significantly

Business Mobile Attacks and Vulnerabilities Are Increasing - Trend of Adding Mobile Security Tools on Top of EMM is Rising

Entering a New App Economy as Complexity of Mobile Applications Increase

Increased Experimentation with Emerging Technologies in Business Environments

