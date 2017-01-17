Pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code du Commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO):

As at December 31, 2016:

Total number of outstanding shares 47,043,404 Theoretical voting rights (1) 47,043,404

Shares without voting rights

Treasury registered shares (2) 0 Treasury bearer shares (3) 23,800 Others (4) 0

Exercisable voting rights

= (1) [(2) (3) (4)] 47,019,604

The increase in capital is related to the definitive acquisition of bonus shares previously granted by the Company.

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare and aggressive cancers. Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with four independent programs in various stages of clinical development, including Onxeo's first approved orphan oncology drug, Beleodaq®. The Company is headquartered in Paris, France and has approximately 50 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596) and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO).

