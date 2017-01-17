BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Adam Avigdori and Mark Wharrier representing the Investment Manager noted:

During the quarter the Company returned +2.6% whilst the FTSE All Share Index returned +3.9%.

UK equities made further progress in the fourth quarter driven by the anticipation of a change in policy direction in the US leading to higher economic growth, inflation and interest rate expectations. The US Federal Reserve suggested it would permit above target inflation levels and the US presidential election result added to expectations for government spending to increase. OPEC surprised many commentators, leading to a rally in oil prices, by organising production cuts amongst not only the cartel but also other notable producers, including Russia.

Relative underperformance during the quarter was predominantly driven by market moves rather than stock specifics. The outperformance of the resources and banking sectors, areas that we remain underweight, detracted whilst consumer staples and cash compounders underperformed as bond yields rose, in theory reducing the value of their long-duration cash flows.

On the positive side, stock fundamentals were once again an important driver of performance. Sky was the largest contributor during the quarter after receiving a bid from 21st Century Fox at a significant premium to the share price. Despite offering a lower dividend yield than the market, we were attracted to Sky's cash generative business and vast customer base, giving the benefits of scale to invest in new content and services, attributes that were clearly undervalued by the market. RPC Group reported H1 results showing strong revenue growth helped by recent acquisitions as they lead the way in the consolidation of the European packaging industry. Building and plumbing distributor Wolseley performed well following the US presidential election result in anticipation of an increase in government spending on infrastructure.

During the quarter we added new positions in Aggrekko and Babcock whilst adding to our recent purchase in Elementis. Aggreko shares have fallen c.70% since their peak and we feel that with the removal of the final profitable contracts from expectations, the risk/reward trade-off is now favourable and the company offers attractive revenue growth potential from contract wins within emerging markets. Babcock, an outsourcing group with a bias towards defence markets is company with strong revenue visibility and high barriers to entry, which having de-rated after a difficult two years, we feel offers potential upside to the current valuation.

Macroeconomic volatility has been an important driver of equities throughout 2016 and has tended to overwhelm the stock specific factors at the heart of our process. However, over the longer term, earnings and cashflow growth tend to be the dominant driver of share prices. If equity markets fail to recognise that, corporates buyers have the potential to; the bid for ARM Holdings during the summer was a good reminder of that dynamic as was the bid for Sky from 21st Century Fox more recently. Markets are likely to remain skittish given macro headwinds, likely volatility in bond markets and an increasing level of political risks. However we continue to find opportunities in those companies that can generate cashflow from strong business models, have favourable industry characteristics or scope for management driven self-help.

While sometimes unnerving, we will continue to use market volatility to provide buying opportunities in those types of companies.